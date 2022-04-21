Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Noah Gross plans to attend Hawkeye Community College this fall for the CNC Machining and Tool-Making Technology program.
He is the son of Nathan and Kristi See; brother to Alexis See (2020 OHS graduate), Jackson and McKinzie.
His high school activities have included bowling, archery and Husky Construction.
Over this last year Noah was able to complete two different certificate programs through NICC one being CNC career pathway and the other being GMAW Welding career pathway.
"My favorite activity was Husky Construction with everything being hands-on learning," he said.
"A favorite high school memory was when me and my friends wore cheerleading outfits as a joke to the homecoming football game."