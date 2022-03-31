After working for a year, Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Jonathan Huber, son of the late Barry and Debbie Huber, plans to attend college to become a director, teacher or musician.
He has two older sisters, Amanda Huber of Oelwein and Amie Huber of Coralville.
Jonathan Huber portrayed King Triton in the OHS spring 2021 musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” He said he resisted peer pressure to try out for the musical until Music Director Darci Fuelling encouraged him.
“I can’t say no to her, so here I am,” said Huber, who also took part in Choir and Show Choir.
Looking back, the high school musicals were his favorite activity, Huber wrote in response to the Daily Register’s senior survey.
“It was fun being on stage with friends and making new friendships with underclassmen,” he said.
He continued to perform, landing a role in the barbershop quartet in the fall 2021 production of “The Music Man.”
On trumpet, Huber earned the role of section leader.
He said he will fondly remember the band trip his sophomore year to perform at Disney World. OHS marching students performed at the Magic Kingdom on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Huber also had the privilege of attending honor choirs held at the colleges of Wartburg in Waverly and Luther in Decorah.