Oelwein Class of 2022 member Andrew Rownd plans to attend Wartburg College to get a bachelor’s degree in education.
“I’m still trying to decide whether or not to be a high school history teacher or an elementary PE teacher,” he said.
Rownd also plans on running track for Wartburg.
He is the son of Phil and Valorie Rownd and brother to Carole and Caleb.
Rownd was inducted into the National Honor Society his junior year. Also that year, he received a Whatever It Takes award for “coming back from a freak accident in basketball.” The Iowa High School Athletic Association presented him Excellence in Academic Achievement in his senior year as a cross country runner.
In high school he was active in cross country, track and field, basketball, band and choir.
His favorite activity is cross country.
”My sophomore year, Coach (Jason) Gearhart begged his history class to join his team,” Rownd said. “He was writing on his white board different student’s opinions on what it would take for them to join. I raised my hand and told him I would join if I got a McChicken sandwich after every practice. He said he could arrange that. I’m still waiting for those sandwiches, Coach!
”It was really fun watching our team grow during the three years I participated. This year it was so exciting to see our team qualify for state and do so well at state! By the end of the season, our team had become a family.”
The Oelwein boys squad placed fourth at State.