Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Christian Stoler plans to attend Grandview University in Des Moines to major in kinesiology and pursue a career in physical therapy.
Christian is the son of Bill and Kelli Stoler.
His activities in high school have included football, wrestling, baseball, track and field, concert and bass choir, National Honor Society, Silver Chord volunteering, and Business Professionals of America
Honors earned include:
• Football: During all his OHS years — All District Academic Team. During hree OHS years — 1st Team All District Offensive Lineman. In his senior year, he was also chosen and played for Iowa at the Iowa v Nebraska River Battle Bowl Game.
• Wrestling: Oelwein’s first North Iowa Cedar League conference champion in his senior year, Northeast Iowa Conference champion and district runner-up his junior year and several tournament championships/podium standings.
• Business Professional of America: National Qualifier for Website Design.
Among his favorite memories was the OHS Homecoming Week of his senior year and all of the fun along with being crowned homecoming king.
He is thankful to many people.
“Football, Oelwein schools, year-round sports/activities alongside my parents, family, friends, OHS staff, coaches, teachers, players and fans have taught me so much about life,” he said. “I’m so grateful for that.”