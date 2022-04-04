Oelwein High School Class of 2022 member Duncan Tripp plans to attend Hawkeye Community College to get a business degree and then transfer to a four-year university.
Tripp is the son of Michael Tripp and Laci Swatek. He is brother to Meg, Willow and Hayden.
Duncan has been involved in football, basketball, choir and musical. His favorite activity is football.
Duncan’s favorite high school memory is singing “Hey there Delilah” on the bus ride home after the varsity basketball team beat Decorah for the second time when he was a freshman.