Oelwein Class of 2022 member Brody Rogers plans to attend Wartburg College to major in vocal music.
Brody is the son of Matt Rogers and Tamone Kollman. He has two younger sisters, Merissa, a freshman in high school, and Ashley, a seventh-grader.
In high school he has participated in track, cross country and music programs.He served as drum major in marching band. He sounded taps at the Veterans Day programs and played the “Star Spangled Banner” at sports events. He was a member of the University of Northern Iowa Honor Band. In vocal music, he performed as part of the Concert Choir, Mixed Choir, Show Choir and Pops Concert.
He is also an avid theater performer. In his senior year, he played one of the lead roles as Professor Hill in “The Music Man.”
He also competed in Speech Club, receiving a state rating of Division 1.
His favorite activity was participating in the musicals — performing and singing.
Among his favorite high school memories was a blooper made in the musical “The Little Mermaid.” During the final performance, in a scene where a character throws a vase, which did not break in rehearsal (they all thought it was made of acrylic), it totally shattered. Audience members commented on how realistic the sound effects were.