Starmont High School Class of 2022 member Mackenzie Curtis plans to keep playing volleyball while prepping for a medical career.
“I will be attending Cornell College to continue my education and volleyball career,” she said. “I will be majoring in biology/pre-medicine and minoring in psychology.”
She is the daughter of Chris and Tracy Curtis and older sister to Keelie, Carson and Allie.
Her high school activities include volleyball, softball, track and field, Student Council, National Honor Society, DECA, FFA, and speech.
Volleyball has been her favorite “because I got to play with some of my best friends and make memories that will last a lifetime,” she said.
Curtis’s high school honors include Class of 2022 valedictorian, KWWL Best of Class, Des Moines Register Academic All State, Governor’s Scholar, State Track qualifier, volleyball team captain, second team all-conference volleyball, Honor Roll and NICC Dean’s List. She lettered in softball, track and field and volleyball.
Among her favorite school memories was going to State Track her junior year.
“It was an amazing experience that taught me so much!”