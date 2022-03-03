Starmont High School Class of 2022 member Emily Schuhmacher plans to attend Des Moines Area Community College to earn an associate’s degree in business management.
She is the daughter of Jason Schuhmacher and Jennifer Korte and sister of Austin, Ilyssa and Kendra Schuhmacher.
She has been active in high school volleyball, softball, golf, Student Council, DECA and Leadership team.
Her high school honors include four years on the honor roll and lettering in all three of her sports. She was also selected for the 2021 Homecoming Court.
Honors from DECA included second place district tourism marketing and team decision making, state honorable mention tourism marketing and team decision making.
“My favorite activity during high school was being involved in student council,” she said. “It’s really special to be a part of something that gives back to the school and community.
Among her favorite school memories is being on the Homecoming Court, she said.