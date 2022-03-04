Helping others will continue to be an important part of Starmont High School Class of 2022 member Mya Vaske’s life after graduation.
“My plan after high school is to attend the University of Iowa to get my masters in health and human physiology with a sub track in child life to become a child life specialist,” she said.
She is the daughter of Adam and Pam Vaske and sister to Anita, Avery, Eva and Eli.
A member of the National Honor Society, Vaske has also been on the high school honor rolls all four years.
Her activities include cross country, track and field, basketball, Student Council, and band. She was first chair in Honor Band.
“My favorite memory from school was individually qualifying for state cross country my junior year,” she said.
Community volunteering has been important to her.
“My favorite activity in high school was simply having the ability to help others through volunteering in the community,” she said. “I loved getting involved in making blankets for children in need, cleaning up ditches, or just helping out at blood drives. I enjoy anything that is for the benefit of others.”