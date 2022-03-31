Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 member Michael Sorenson, whose favorite activity in high school has been FFA, is exploring his possible futures.
“I don’t have many plans because I’m weighing all options,” he said, “but if I don’t find something, I think I will work for about a year or so to take time to think of all the possibilities and find my career path.”
He is the son of Steve and Kim Sorenson and brother to Jacob and Ben Sorenson.
He has been active in FFA for about three years.
“I have always enjoyed agriculture by participating within the FFA,” he said. “It’s always been interesting to learn more about what farmers have to do in order to make everything work for just one family. In addition to learning, participating in activities such as growing different types of plants and working with your hands is something that was very prominent and enjoyable within the FFA.”
Among his best high school memories was a field trip to Iowa City.
“One of my favorite memories has to be the trip we made this year to Kinnick Stadium at the University of Iowa,” he said. “Being able to see the entire stadium was really cool as well as learning more about the process the University has to take to get one football game ready.”