Marissa Skinner

 Photo by Brianne Konan | Letters to live Photography

West Central Class of 2022 member Marissa “Mariska or Goldylocks” Skinner plans to attend college and become a child care worker.

She is the daughter of Shawna M. Skinner, granddaughter of Pamela Skinner and sister to 3+ Skinner.

She has been active in cheerleading and track and field and was given a football award for helping with water bottles.

“My favorite activity would have to have been cheer, because I was able to try something new and it was really fun,” she said.

“My favorite memory from high school would have to be when I first started helping with football,” she said. “The coach told everyone that I was there to help and someone else made a funny comment about something else the coach had said.”

