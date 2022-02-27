West Central Class of 2022 member Marissa “Mariska or Goldylocks” Skinner plans to attend college and become a child care worker.
She is the daughter of Shawna M. Skinner, granddaughter of Pamela Skinner and sister to 3+ Skinner.
She has been active in cheerleading and track and field and was given a football award for helping with water bottles.
“My favorite activity would have to have been cheer, because I was able to try something new and it was really fun,” she said.
“My favorite memory from high school would have to be when I first started helping with football,” she said. “The coach told everyone that I was there to help and someone else made a funny comment about something else the coach had said.”