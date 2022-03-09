West Central Class of 2022 member Cydara Allwood plans to become an adolescence counselor.
“I want to specifically specialize in children with cognitive behavioral therapy,” she said.
She is the daughter of Bylinda and Leslie Allwood, and sister to Bryce, Aryel and Daryon.
She has been an honor roll student for the entirety of her high school career and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is on the Northeast Iowa Community College dean’s list and is a part of Phi Theta Kappa. She will be awarded the Governor’s award like her older sister, Aryel.
She received first-team all-conference cheerleading honors in the Upper Iowa Conference and has lettered in sports and academics.
“Cheerleading has and always will be my favorite activity because I could be myself and achieve many great things while in it,” she said. “I pushed myself to be better in this sport and always found joy in it.”
Bus rides back from games are among her favorite high school memories, she said.
Her high school activities also include band, choir, volleyball, golf, backstage crew for plays and musicals and being a teacher for Guidance with fellow classmates.