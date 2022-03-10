West Central Class of 2022 member Emma Michels plans to attend Iowa State University this fall and major in psychology.
She is the daughter of Cory and Sarah Michels and sister to Mary, Adam, Kate and Madelyn Michels.
She has been an honor roll student throughout high school and attended Girls State in 2021.
Michels will receive an associates degree from Northeast Iowa Community College just prior to getting her high school diploma. She has been taking college credits since her freshman year to achieve this goal.
Michels received all-conference second team and honorable mention during her high school volleyball career. She also received all-conference honorable mention recognition in softball.
Her other high school activities include basketball, track and field and band.
“My favorite high school activity is track and field,” she said. “It gives me the opportunity to show my hard work individually in my solo races as well as working together with my teammates during relay events. I look forward to my final season this spring!”
“My favorite high school memory is winning the Upper Iowa conference for volleyball my junior year. My teammates and I worked extremely hard all throughout the season and it was a great feeling of accomplishment to see all our hard work pay off.”