Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 member Jada Aiello plans to attend Kirkwood Community college in May to study veterinary technology for two years.
“After school, I will be a certified veterinary technician working in a veterinary clinic,” she said.
Her parents are Jen and Steve Aiello, and her sisters are Danica and Ava Aiello.
At Wapsie Valley High School she has been in the Talented and Gifted Program. In 2020, she was the Wapsie Valley FFA Personal Growth Committee Chairperson. She also is a Borlaug Scholar.
Her high school activities included Silver Cord, FFA, Art Club, Mental Health Book Club and Kindness Club.
“My favorite high school activity is Silver Cord,” she said. “Silver Cord is a volunteer organization, so I can go to many events to help people in my community.
Memorable high school moments involved friends.
“My favorite memories are all the times I hung out with my friend group and had fun with them,” she said.