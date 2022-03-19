Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 member Ellie Neil plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall and major in either animal science or ag business.
“After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in my major, I plan on becoming an animal embryologist or pursuing another career in agriculture,” she said.
She is the daughter of Todd and Alisa Neil and sister to Cole.
Neil has a 4.0 grade-point average and has been on the Honor Roll throughout high school. She is a National Honor Society member and her class rank is No. 1 of 48.
In FFA, she earned the Greenhand, Chapter and Iowa Degrees.
She is also a mentor, student ambassador, Silver Cord participant and a 2021 Homecoming Court member.
She plays softball and basketball and was team captain for both. In softball, she has twice received North Iowa Cedar League All-Conference Honorable Mention
She was also a statistician for football.
“My favorite activity in high school is softball,” she said. “Softball has always been my favorite sport ever since I started playing it in third grade. I like how it is fun yet competitive. I also enjoy spending summers with my amazing coaches and teammates and getting better each day.”
Her favorite school memory was in her first softball game of her junior year.
“In that game, I struck out 13 batters and hit my first career home run,” she said.