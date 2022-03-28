Wapsie Valley Class of 2022 member Nolynn Silva plans to explore a variety of career paths while she attends the University of Northern Iowa beginning this fall.
She is the daughter of Janece and Armando Silva, and sister to Armando Jr., Malena and Emma Silva.
She has been on the honor roll for the entirety of her high school career. She also has been a student ambassador all four years and was class treasurer her junior year.
“My favorite activity in high school was Homecoming Week because I loved the dress up days and I enjoyed planning Homecoming with the student ambassadors,” she said.
Among her favorite memories was playing Powder Puff football her junior year.