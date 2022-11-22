On a very windy and cold Friday, Nov. 18, Al and Jean Baldwin were bundled up outside First Baptist Church in Oelwein, and busy loading their SUV with boxes of Christmas-colored shoeboxes. The destination of their packed vehicle was Triumphant Church in Independence, a collection site for Operation Christmas Child.
The shoeboxes were filled by church members, with all kinds of things children might enjoy getting as a Christmas present — colored pencils and color books, storybooks, small dolls or stuffed animals, hand-held games, balls, and other fun things.
From Triumphant Church, the boxes are shipped overseas to war-torn and underserved countries. In many cases, they are the only presents some children will have.
According to the bible, after sharing the story of the Good Samaritan, Jesus said, “Go and do likewise.” That is the mission of Samaritan’s Purse under which Operation Christmas Child operates — to deliver joy and the good news of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes.
Al related a story about his son who was stationed with the military in Bosnia and witnessed the delivery of shoeboxes from Operation Christmas Child. His son told his dad those children’s eyes lit up like the sun when they received their shoebox. He said it was the most heartwarming experience he has ever had.
Al and Jean said it made them want to get involved and so did the rest of the First Baptist congregation. Now, this year when children halfway around the world open these shoeboxes, they will find a note of love and a photo of a caring person in Oelwein, Iowa, who shares God’s love and wished them a Merry Christmas.