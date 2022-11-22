Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Samaritan's Purse

Al and Jean Baldwin loaded their vehicle with boxes of shoeboxes for the international Operation Christmas Child project through Samaritan’s Purse. Members of First Baptist Church in Oelwein collected items for kids that were packaged in shoeboxes and will be sent to some of the war-torn countries for children’s Christmas presents. These boxes were delivered to the central drop off at a church in Independence, from which they will be shipped overseas.

 DEB KUNKLE | Oelwein Daily Register

On a very windy and cold Friday, Nov. 18, Al and Jean Baldwin were bundled up outside First Baptist Church in Oelwein, and busy loading their SUV with boxes of Christmas-colored shoeboxes. The destination of their packed vehicle was Triumphant Church in Independence, a collection site for Operation Christmas Child.

The shoeboxes were filled by church members, with all kinds of things children might enjoy getting as a Christmas present — colored pencils and color books, storybooks, small dolls or stuffed animals, hand-held games, balls, and other fun things.

