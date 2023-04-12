Editor’s note: this is the conclusion of a two-part series on the week’s summer-like weather and its effects on some of Oelwein’s seasonal projects.
Overall, however, Steve Sims, a seasonal laborer working for the City of Oelwein, was pleased with the progress he and his colleagues were making in applying mulch downtown, especially in light of their other responsibilities.
“We’re doing good! We’ll get probably three loads in today,” he said, Tuesday morning, having already begun work on their second before 8:10 a.m.
Getting an early start, meanwhile, was also important, not only to allow sufficient time for the group’s other pressing tasks, but also to avoid the hotter portions of the day, during which high temperatures could reach near 80 degrees under sunny skies.
“Especially this week, (finishing) early in the morning (is good),” he said, alluding to the expected conditions. “It might get warm if we were to do all this work in the afternoon.”
Completing the mulch project as scheduled was also critical given the host of other fair-weather duties Sims and his comrades have to complete before summer truly arrives.
“That’s why we do this early in the morning,” he observed, “so we can get the pool ready, get the parks ready, get the campgrounds open,” the last of which may happen, he conjectured, “as early as this weekend already.”
Indeed, the arrival of consistently temperate conditions is particularly important in the context of preparing the city’s outdoor venues, Sims noted, as “we have to wait until the weather is warm enough to turn the water on and make sure the toilets and the water faucets all work.
“The pool, of course,” he continued, “they blow all the airlines out when they shut it down because it’s not heated, so that has to be all hooked up. We’re in the midst of that, too.”
Of all these projects, it is preparation of the pool that, for many, is most symbolic of the arrival of nicer weather, which results in a bit more public attention on that seasonal chore, specifically.
“It is a high visibility project,” Sims explained, regarding the efforts to ready the swimming pool. “A lot of people in the community keep track of that, so there’s a little pressure on that to make sure we get that done and it’s all ready to go.”
This pool-stress can be compounded by a bit of friendly peer pressure, as well, as Sims recalled hearing the news that, in Dubuque, “their swimming pool is already up, (and) ready to go when it’s time for them to open. I think every community might feel that way a little bit.”
And though he and his peers may be presently engaged, their busiest period still lies ahead. “Once the grass season starts, that’s the pressure, right there,” Sims said, “because everybody’s mowing, especially in the cemetery and all the parks. It takes three-and-a-half days to mow the parks, and then, with the cemetery, there is constant mowing to do out there, so that’s why we need to do this work (applying the mulch downtown) now.”
Considered in this light, then, the week’s magnificent conditions arrived none too soon for Sims, as well as for those of all descriptions who are, in various ways, anticipating summer’s arrival.