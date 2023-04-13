The Westgate Fire & Rescue members are preparing for their annual spring breakfast, which will be 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 16, at the fire station, 105 Jamison St. South in Westgate.
A free-will donation will be accepted for either the drive through or dine-in/carry-out selections.
The drive-through breakfast menu includes biscuits and gravy, hashbrowns, eggs, pancakes, sausage and cinnamon roll. Persons should approach the station from the west in the alley. Stop at the first south door where a crew member will take your donation. Then pull to the front of the station where a crew member will bring out the food.
The dine-in/carry-out menu includes sausage, bacon, hashbrowns, eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, French toast, fruit pudding, cinnamon rolls and assorted beverages. Handicap parking is available in front of the building. Everyone is welcome.
Donations from this breakfast are used to upgrade rescue equipment and provide training to keep Westgate Fire & Rescue on top of the best and most efficient firefighting and lifesaving skills.