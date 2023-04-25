Pothole patching, rock reapplication and blading — spring road maintenance is well underway in Fayette County.
As the Fayette County Secondary Roads Department moves into its new facility and gets acclimated to it, the Fayette County Supervisors were informed Monday that county crews are focused on preparing the roads for the new season as winter fades. With at least one new maintenance hire, job postings remain open to help fill vacancies and to ensure adequate staffing for all upcoming projects.
As new rock is applied to roads, Fayette County Engineer Joel Fantz reported the Secondary Roads Department is utilizing rock primarily from the southeast corner of the county before they’ll shift procurement to the northeast quadrant.
Regarding the county’s rock crusher, Fantz praised the department employees for their various ancillary skills and abilities, which he noted has helped aid in effectively and efficiently repairing the eight-year-old crusher.
Kudos were also offered to shop foreman Bud Johnson for procuring a replacement F550 pickup truck after a previous truck was retired due to breakdowns. An additional truck is still on backorder for future purchase as supply chains continue to be constrained.
The supervisors unanimously approved a contract to Iowa Plains Signing of Waterloo. This will allow striping of Golden Road, amidst a few others. Center striping will be the primary focus. However, side striping will be applied where appropriate.
Plans to finalize code plug-ins for the ongoing emergency radio system project are scheduled for Wednesday evening. These will finalize frequencies and channels, allowing access and determining who can talk to whom and who has access to the communications.