Spring cleaning is that time of the year to open up your windows and give your home a thorough cleaning. The seasons are changing, winter is finally over, the snow is melting, and the temperatures are rising. It is the perfect time to get the home ready for spring!
Spring cleaning can be a lot of work, but there are some tips, tricks and cleaning supplies that can make it a lot easier.
Decluttering is a matter of having an honest conversation about the things you need, and that are useful, and the things you’re just keeping but don’t really use. A good question to ask yourself is Marie Kondo’s famous “does it spark joy?”
Spring Cleaning Your Kitchen
Our kitchens are one of the most trafficked rooms in our households; we make our meals here together and it can be a gathering place during the holidays. Therefore, it’s important to regularly give your kitchen a good spring cleaning.
Start your kitchen cleaning session by sorting through your refrigerator and your freezer, throwing away any old and expired food.
Clean your oven with oven cleaners that get rid of tough, baked on grease and food spills.
Clean your cook top stove by removing the knobs, burners, burner covers and spill catchers from the stove.
Go through your kitchen decluttering process, as well, if you want to truly clean and revitalize the space this spring.
Consider what you could do without or could move to storage so you have a more open, uncluttered space to cook and eat in.
You’d be amazed at how much a kitchen organizer will help you declutter your kitchen, as well.
A helpful kitchen cleaning hack is that you can clean most kitchen surfaces by making your own cleaning solution using a little dish soap with cold water. You can clean your stove top, counter tops, faucets and even non-hardwood cabinets this way.
Spring Cleaning Your Bathroom
Yes, even your bathrooms need to undergo spring cleaning.
Bathroom cleaning can be a lot of work, but, as a general rule, it’s best to start high and work your way down. Dust those vents and fans. Your choice of duster can make this quite a chore, or an absolute breeze. We like a duster with an extending handle and pivoting head to reach all the nooks and crannies without a step stool or ladder.
If you have a cloth shower curtain, throw it in the laundry.
You can also clean a vinyl shower curtain by scrubbing any mildew and scum stains with soap and a scrub brush. If stains are persistent, then you can clean it in the gentle cycle under cold water, but be sure to add a couple of dirty towels in with the wash so the vinyl does not stick together.
While you should always make sure to clean your toilets, shower, sink and mirror regularly, spring cleaning is also the perfect time to clean out areas of your bathroom that you may normally miss such as throwing away old cosmetics and medicines from your cabinet that you no longer need or that are expired.
Cleaning your mirrors with paper towels and glass cleaner works great, but for a more environmentally friendly option, try swapping the paper towels for a washable, reusable microfiber cloth and the glass cleaner with a solution of 5% hydrogen peroxide and 95% water.
Vinegar can work, as well, as long as you don’t mind the smell!
Spring Cleaning Your Bedroom
An average night’s rest is roughly eight hours long and we will sleep for a third of our life. Needless to say, our beds are pretty important places, and bedroom cleaning is essential.
When the seasons change, it’s a good time to remember to rotate and flip your mattress. This helps prevent your mattress from wearing out too soon by always sleeping in the same place but be sure to check with your mattress manufacturer before doing so.
It’s also important to clean your mattress. It may not be pleasurable to think about, but your mattress is home to dead skin cells, sweat, stains, dust mites and more. While you may regularly clean your bed linens, have you ever thought about cleaning your mattress?
To do so, vacuum both sides of the mattress followed by spot-cleaning and then deodorizing it. The latter can be achieved by dusting the mattress with a light layer of baking soda and, after a few hours, vacuuming it clean before spraying a generous amount of fabric spray on and letting it air dry.
Along with the changing seasons, your wardrobe also changes, so it’s time to put away those bulky sweaters and boots and pull out the shorts and t-shirts.
While you’re switching out your winter-to-spring wardrobe, take the opportunity to clean out your closet. You will probably find clothes hidden that you haven’t worn because they no longer fit or match your style. Make piles of what you want to keep and what you want to throw away or donate. Be honest, and ask yourself, “Will I really wear this again?” If you say yes, then keep it, but if you say no or if you’re not sure, then you probably will not wear it again and it’s probably safe to get rid of.
Organize your shoes and clothes in your closet with a nice shoe rack or closet organizer. If you have a collection of scarves, displaying them in your closet keeps them tidy and well organized.
There are lots of storage bins that could serve as bedroom organizers to help you with the bedroom decluttering phase.
Spring Cleaning Your Living Room
We spend a lot of time in our living rooms. When we come home from a hard day at work, it’s a place where we just want to sit and relax. We spend time there with our family watching television. When guests arrive, we settle there, visiting on the comfortable couch in the living room. Sometimes, we may even eat in the living room (even if we’re not supposed to).
You may not even realize it, but a messy living room can worsen your stress and anxiety. Living room cleaning can help make this space even more relaxing and inviting. Nothing beats sitting down to unwind in a freshly-cleaned living room on a sunny spring day.
Light cleaning is fine when there is a stain; however, it’s important to give your couches and chairs a good deep clean every couple of months. A handheld vacuum is small enough to use in areas where you need portability such as couches, chairs, steps and other places you may not be able to get with a regular vacuum.
Begin dusting by starting from the top and working your way down. Get up in the corners of your ceilings by using a duster with a telescopic pole. Moistening a cleaning cloth with a little warm water and vinegar helps to clean even the dustiest of rooms.
Don’t forget to dust your ceiling fans, tops of cabinets, and other high-up spaces.
Vacuum your carpets and hardwood floors regularly. Use the crevice tool to get in hard-to-reach places around your floorboards. If you skip this step, you can miss dirt and dust that can accumulate on your floors--and don’t forget about the dust bunnies underneath the furniture!
If you have hardwood floors, make sure that you are dusting, vacuuming and then mopping them. There are a lot of good mops available. A powered steam mop will make your mopping as easy as possible, while a manual mop with be more affordable, but require a bit of extra elbow grease. A good happy medium is a manual mop that comes with an easy-wring bucket.
Spring is a great time of year to polish any wood furniture that needs to be retreated. Mop your wooden floors with a special roller mop. If you have a leather couch or chairs, make it look brand new again with leather furniture wipes. There are also special wipes for granite countertops, stainless steel and electronics.
You don’t have to buy new furniture; just a bit of elbow grease and you can make your furniture look brand new again!