Following last week’s vote by the Senate’s Democratic caucus to remove him as their party’s leader in the chamber, Zach Wahls of Coralville on Monday indicated the reason for his demotion was his decision to replace two long-time Democratic staff members.
Wahls’ removal as Senate minority leader occurred Wednesday, June 7, and followed an email he sent to his caucus on Friday, June 2.
In that message, he announced to his fellow Democrats that he had removed staffers Eric Bakker and Deb Kattenhorn from their posts as assistants to the Senate’s Democratic leader, a restructuring of that office necessary to make it similar to “other legislative leadership offices in the building,” according to Wahls’ message, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
Wednesday’s vote to unseat Wahls resulted in the ascension of Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque into the role of minority leader, after which Jochum thanked Wahls for his leadership as well as her senate colleagues for demonstrating their support for her vision.
“As a united team, Senate Democrats will continue to fight for the principles we believe in on behalf of the people of Iowa,” Jochum said in a news release following her selection. “We’re fighting for strong working families and the rights and freedoms of all people. We’re fighting for high-quality public education and affordable, accessible healthcare in every community.
“Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa – in 2024 and beyond,” Jochum added. “We’re going to defend our incumbent senators, grow our caucus, and win a majority that delivers for middle-class Iowans.”
Previously, Jochum served as the Iowa Senate’s president (2013-2017), as well as, in recent years, its assistant Democratic leader.
After Wahls’ removal, meanwhile, both Bakker and Kattenhorn were restored to their previous roles in moves confirmed Monday by Iowa Senate Democrats Communications Director Jason Noble, according to a second Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
With the rehiring of Bakker and Kattenhorn, Wahls subsequently broke his silence on the issue Monday when, in a Facebook post, he provided a detailed explanation of his situation and what had occurred. In the post, he identified his firing of Bakker and Kattenhorn as the direct impetus for his ouster.
“I am no longer Leader because I made the difficult decision to fire two longtime senate staffers who did not share my vision for change while restructuring our staff,” Wahls observed. “My Senate Democratic colleagues disagreed with my decision. There is always a resistance to change and new ideas, and I stand by the decision because Iowa Democrats desperately need a new direction and leaders who will chart that course.”
Regardless of the clashing visions, Wahls reaffirmed his commitment to serving in the Senate and supporting Jochum while also calling for Iowa Democrats to steel themselves for a difficult road ahead.
“I will continue to push for change and to fix the broken system that is failing our state. Iowans deserve a strong and forward-looking Democratic Party,” Wahls wrote, one “that is ready and willing to embrace the change necessary to halt the advance of Republican extremism. We must put change and progress ahead of comfort and the status quo.
“Our fight for liberty, justice, and shared prosperity is difficult,” Wahls concluded. “Our success will require honest reflection, an immense amount of hard work, and a deep commitment to change. And while change is always hard — Iowans are counting on us, and failure is not an option.”