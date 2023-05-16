PELLA — Samuel Staley, from Jesup, was one of 222 Central College students who were celebrated during Commencement 2023 on Saturday, May 13, in the P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium.
Staley earned a bachelor’s degree cum laude, majoring in Engineering.
