Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn outlined standardized test results at the Oct. 18 School Board meeting last week.
The district received spring 2021 results from the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) in August or early September from the Department of Education, Ehn told the board.
“Our instructional leadership team and our district leadership team has spent part of the time in the last several weeks digging into them, making sure we’re on target on the right track with the work that we’re doing,” he said.
“This is just a look at where we scored in 2021, 2019, and where we’re at in comparison to the state of Iowa,” Ehn said. “Kind of taken 2020 off because of the pandemic.
“There was not a ton of consistency one way or another,” Ehn said.
He highlighted eighth-grade scores as a “bellwether grade level,” or trend line.
“English we’re looking at 68% proficiency, math is at 52% and science at 56%,” Ehn said.
“One of the takeaways probably is the gaps that we still have to achieve to catch up to the state average,” Ehn said.
The state average portion meeting grade-level proficiency in eighth-grade English in 2021 was 74.1%, up 4.8% from 2019, per the Iowa Department of Education. It’s a lot rosier than the pie-chart-slice of Iowa third-graders meeting English proficiency, which fell 14.8% from 2019 to 2021, to 50.3%.
“Each fall we take FAST and MAP assessments at K-12,” Ehn continued, which are taken more often to show incremental progress.
FAST is the “formative assessment system for teachers,” a part of the multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) model of service delivery. MAP stands for “measures of academic progress.”
Ehn referenced reading scores on-screen.
“The district score was 53%, it’s actually up 5% from fall,” he said. “Our district average in fall 2020 was 48%. Every test from last fall — so we take the same test in winter, and spring, and again this fall — every single one is up by a percentage point, so 5 percentage points progress over the course of the year, that’s reflected across all these grade levels.”
Ehn touched on takeaway points from the data.
“Our job is to continue doing the things that are working and continue to improve,” he said. “Focus on intervention processes to close the gap — that’s present where we see the 5% (gain) from last fall to this fall. If that continues, logic would say that’d be 58%-60% proficient by the end of the school year.”
Next, Ehn highlighted levels K-1 math scores on the MAP test, the other incremental measurement.
“Really high numbers,” Ehn said. “Kindergarten numbers in both math and reading are really high.
“That’s a direct correlation to all the work we’ve been doing with our full-day preschool, adding a preschool section and trying to collaborate between our preschool and Head Start,” he said.
“Although Head Start has their own program and stuff they have to do, they’re really collaborating with our teachers to make sure the kids are getting what they need to get into kindergarten.
“You look at the other numbers that are in the mid-50s,” he said, “and our kindergarteners are now coming in in the 70s. Starting to see that trend, so the hope is that will keep moving them up, and over the course of several years, we’ll be living in the 70s and start pushing for the 80s. That’s the number you want to see is the 80.”
Elementary Principal Justin McGuinness added a “kudos to our pre-k teachers as well, Mrs. Yessak and Mrs. Rohde, the tremendous job they do every single year.
“Given everything they had to work through last year, just really establishing a strong pre-k program here in Oelwein, and you see it’s already starting to pay off for our kids.”
At this point, Ehn noted the instructional and district leadership teams were “digging into” the data in planning the response.