FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council discussed the standing of the city compost site in response to a citizen question to Councilman Matt Coffin when it met Monday.
At its meeting Sept. 26, the council approved on a 4-0 vote a letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources promising to comply with a requirement to cease all open burning at the yard waste site by this past Nov. 8, after a citizen complaint.
“The city will not be taking any burnable tree waste starting Oct. 15,” says the letter.
No non-compostable materials like sticks 6 inches or shorter and grass clippings are allowed from Oct. 15 to the coming March 15. Citizens were told last fall they could check out a key at Fairbank City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, per a Sept. 27 letter from Mayor Bill Cowell to the DNR.
In the winter, however, the city Public Works department also uses the site to dump snow removed from the streets, the council heard Monday.
City staff agreed to register the site with the DNR, and Public Works staff will need to turn the compost materials three times a year, which maintains an aerobic environment.
MONDAY DISCUSSION
On Monday, the council discussed the feasibility of reopening the site for larger brush in the spring.
Public Works Assistant Director Ben Delagardelle priced one chipping operation that had bid on larger jobs in Black Hawk County and charges “$1,000 an hour,” he said. He was not aware of this company having bid on jobs in Oelwein.
“Do we want to check if maybe Oelwein’s person is cheaper?” Councilman Andrew Williams said.
Another option is to use a grinder to make the bigger logs compostable.
“There was a little discussion about maybe getting our own grinder, but then we’ve got to maintain that, operate that. The danger of that,” Delagardelle said.
The city of Fairbank can no longer burn within a quarter-mile of town per DNR rules.
The rules existed before, but a prior council member — Ted Vorwald — had collected signatures that were believed to be from everyone within a quarter mile of the burn site. This had led the city to believe it was burning brush in good faith until the complaint investigation and Aug. 8 cease-and-desist letter by DNR.
If wanting to burn, the city would need a suitable site farther out.
“If we could find a site somewhere and have it cut up, … reload it then we could burn it off site,” Councilman Ron Woods said Monday.
Although not discussed Monday, hauling cost estimates the council discussed in January 2020 varied widely from $1,250 discussed at that meeting two years ago, to about $8,000 four years ago.
After Woods spoke about burning offsite, Cowell wondered how often that would need to be done, “once a year”?
The site is heavily used “even in a good year,” Delagardelle said.
“We have to also guarantee it’s all taken care of because we put snow down there, too,” Delagardelle said.
Does the bulk of the tree waste come from commercial operators, Cowell asked.
“They get the bigger loads. It’s probably 50% that we get from those commercial jobs,” Delagardelle said. “We’ve still told them no more than 6 inches.” Load size, he noted, varies from “dump trailers” to “the guy with a tarp pile.”
“Also, how do we police these commercial outfits coming in? How many times do they come? We could have someone sit and watch the camera all day but that’s more time we spend,” Delagardelle said.
Delagardelle mentioned funding it equitably.
“This is just me looking at the expenses of it. If you have 30 people use it every year, but the whole town’s taxes is paying for that, you get into that. And we definitely want to offer this to our citizens, of course, because it is convenient,” Delagardelle said.
“That’s probably the thing I’ve heard most,” Cowell said. “When we locked that gate, and people later called and got down there, and cleaned their yards up.”
The city would have to charge a monthly fee, Woods said, to recoup costs “to get rid of it.”
“Then do you allow commercial businesses to use that as well if the citizens are paying for that?” Delagardelle asked.
Cowell said the commercial tree services should pay something to use the city brush site “because we’re giving them a service by (them) not having to have to haul it away.”
“They’re getting paid to clean up. They can pay us, too,” Willams said.
“Yes,” Cowell said. “At least it would be something toward that.”