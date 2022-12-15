Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

FAIRBANK — The Fairbank City Council discussed the standing of the city compost site in response to a citizen question to Councilman Matt Coffin when it met Monday.

At its meeting Sept. 26, the council approved on a 4-0 vote a letter to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources promising to comply with a requirement to cease all open burning at the yard waste site by this past Nov. 8, after a citizen complaint.

Trending Food Videos