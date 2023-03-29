Stanley is one of Iowa’s smallest towns with a population of just 81 at the time of the 2020 census. This gives it a very small tax base, but Stanley has a surprising wealth of community that stretches well beyond its city limits. This broader population has amazing energy and expertise that is the unexpected driving force behind first-rate services like Stanley’s well-equipped and staffed Volunteer Fire Department & EMS.
Volunteers have also been the primary resource for the Community Betterment Project launched in the spring of 2022. The City Council members, Mayor Rodger Sill, past Mayor Duane Fox and John Latham of Oelwein, all generously contributed their time, use of vehicles, trailers and heavy equipment to help in a community cleanup effort removing old major appliances, televisions and other electronics.
The Stanley Union Church Youth Group led by Tammy Brownell went house to house distributing flyers, alerting residents to the opportunity to have help removing heavy objects from their houses and yards.
Stanley Union Church also serves this larger community with volunteers from its congregation, and that is how a small-town church can freely offer things like a Thanksgiving-style annual harvest dinner. Sometimes, as many as 250 people attend in its wonderful Fellowship Hall, which is three times Stanley’s total number of residents. Stanley has become a place where good people gather to do good work.
The Community Betterment Project has included road repair, which is also beginning its second year. Residents are joining in with additional building projects of their own and taking advantage of the opportunity to work with Stanley’s contractor to upgrade their sidewalks and driveways.
Council member Jodi Thompson and her husband Tim did this on a lot across the street from their residence where they built a large new garage and workshop and added driveways, sidewalks and a wrap-around concrete porch. New residents from as far away as Denver, Colorado and Chicago have bought older houses on large lots at great prices, which they discovered on the internet and are now remodeling.
Across from the Church, the old Post office in the center of town is being cleaned out. The City Park, Veteran’s Memorial, playground and picnic pavilion with BBQ facilities have been refreshed and are popular for summer birthday parties and other events.
Part of the Community Betterment Program included remodeling the community hall meeting facility where the City Council and various groups hold functions. Fire Chief Joe Bahe led the effort to fund the project, raising over $24,000 in contributions. Volunteers helped with the remodeling work and, once again, a wonderful improvement was made to an important city facility without impacting the budget.
Duane and Tacy Fox were raised and married in Stanley. Now in their 80s, both are still very active members of the community. Duane has served Stanley for a total of 25 years through multiple terms as a City Council member and Mayor. Tacy is currently serving on the City Council. Since the 1950s, the Fox family is well-known for developing the businesses that have grown and evolved today into Appliance Plus and US Cellular in Oelwein and regionally.
Council Member Robbie Irvine is co-owner of Iowa Farm Automation Ltd., which is Stanley’s largest employer. The IFA has grown into a high tech, competitive manufacturer of roller-grinder grain processing equipment for livestock feeding that serves a multi-state area.
Robbie is currently remodeling a home adjoining farmland he owns on the south side of town. He has a vision of Stanley that farmer friends of his generation who are thinking about retiring may find appealing. Robbie says “When it’s time to retire off the farm you don’t really want to move to town. Yes, you do want someone else to snow plow the streets and assume responsibility for city services, yet still having a property with plenty of room to keep some equipment and a workshop. You also don’t want to give up the pleasure of being in nature whenever you step outside your door. That’s what I have here… and why I love Stanley.”
This is Stanley. We are a tiny town, blessed with good people working hard to become a little bit bigger and better town, and having a great time doing it — together.