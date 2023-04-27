Northeast Iowa certainly has its share of healthy and active older adults. While we tend to see them singularly, or as couples, reunions often help us realize the many folks we know that remain active and stay in touch over the years.
The Stanley High School class of 1950 is an example of longevity and staying connected. At the class’ recent 73rd reunion, one classmate even traveled from Nebraska (with her daughter) to visit the area and lifelong friends.
Six classmates were able to attend for a reunion supper and socializing at Denali’s in Independence on Thursday evening, April 20. Stanley High graduate Phyllis Bridges Lentz of Aurora said the longer the years, the more they want to get together and see one another again.
The class tries to meet sometime each year. They stayed in touch with phone calls, letters, and some on Facebook through the pandemic.
Those attending were Phyllis and her husband LaVerne Lentz of Aurora, Leona Michels Kleitsch of Hazleton, Robert and Liz McMillan of Stanley, and Roberta Holmes Shaffer of Papillion, Nebraska. Unable to attend, but still in the area were Virginia Byerly Fischer of Fayette, and Julita Lentz Goedken of Lamont.
“It’s becoming more of a challenge, but it’s always good to see each other and we always find something to talk about,” she said.
So, where does the class of 2023 see themselves in 73 years?