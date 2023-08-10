Among those attending Stanley’s Ice Cream Social Sunday was Katherine Gibson, a resident of the Aurora area, though one with significant connections to Stanley.
“I am sure they would come,” she said, in reference to the latter town’s first responders, were she to experience an emergency at her current residence. “We actually lived in Stanley here, when my husband was in Vietnam, across from the Union Church. That house is gone now. We didn’t live here very long (though). We moved back to the family farm where I grew up.”
Despite her brief duration as a resident, Gibson is no stranger to Stanley’s Ice Cream Social. “We always came,” she observed.
For her, that tradition has continued, as Gibson cited several factors bringing her back once more to the Stanley gathering on Sunday.
“The good meal, for one thing,” she noted, in reciting her reasons for attending, “and just the fellowship, talking with neighbors, seeing neighbors.
“And it’s a good thing for the fire department,” she added.
Joining Gibson at her table Sunday was Delma Derflinger.
“She’s a neighbor,” Gibson noted, in reference to Derflinger. “We don’t live very far (away from one another); we’ve known each other a long time.”
“A long time,” affirmed Delma. “And so we came together. She drove me.”
As for their meal, both had nothing but praise for the food they enjoyed courtesy Stanley Fire & EMS.
“It’s excellent,” concluded Gibson.
“Very good. I had a ribeye,” Derflinger added. “It’s very good.”