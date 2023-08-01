Those from across the area looking to satisfy their late-summer cravings, whether for meats or treats, might consider attending the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department and EMS’s annual Ice Cream Social this Sunday.
At the event, which will be held Aug. 6 at the fire station in Stanley from 4:30 – 7 p.m., a choice of ribeye sandwich, brat patty, hamburger or hot dog will be served, accompanied by a variety of desserts, including homemade ice cream and pie. Chips and drinks such as lemonade will also be provided.
Carry outs are available, while those requesting curbside service or with questions should call 563-920-6792.
This is a free will donation event, with proceeds contributing to Stanley Fire and EMS funding.