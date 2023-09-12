Ever look up at the sky at night and wonder about the stars? How about seeing them through a high-powered telescope with a professional astronomer explaining their locations? The Fayette County Take A Kid Outdoors (TAKO) group will host their annual “Star Gazing Night” the evening of Saturday, Sept. 30.
From 7 – 9 p.m. at the free public event, guest presenter Dr. Jeff Butikofer with Upper Iowa University will have his telescope set up on the hilltop facing the stars, on the south end of Volga Lake State Park in Fayette, near the horse campgrounds. Look for the TAKO signs.
Butikofer will explain the names and locations of stars, planets and constellations, how to recognize these in the sky, and how their locations change with the season. Kids and parents should stay together. Please dress warm for the cool evening.
Should there be inclement weather, or poor cloudy skies, the event would be cancelled. For questions, contact Fayette TAKO President Leif White at 319-939-1567.