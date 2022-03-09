Vanessa Hamlett, a junior on the Buena Vista University women’s basketball team, has been voted as an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection by the American Rivers Conference coaches for the 2021-22 season.
During A-R-C play this season, Hamlett, despite missing the final five games due to injury, averaged 11.3 points per game, 7.7 rebounds per contest and shot 54.7 percent from the field overall. She finished ranked 19th in scoring and ninth in rebounding. Hamlett reached double figures in eight of the 11 conference games in which she played and posted a pair of double-doubles.
For the year, Hamlett turned in a season-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds during a victory at Nebraska Wesleyan after scoring 12 points and grabbing a career-high 18 rebounds during a home win over the University of Dubuque in the conference opener.
Hamlett is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Hamlett of Aurora and a 2019 graduate of Starmont High School.