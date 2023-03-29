Dear Readers-
I was asked to provide an update concerning the Starmont Community School District and what has occurred here this past school year.
I asked the newspaper to give me ideas their readers would want to hear about. It is difficult to think of every update, every positive and every piece of good news that occurred in a year. It becomes even more difficult as I try to update the newspaper over similar information about West Central. If my two updates appear similar, please understand that it is intentional in an effort to minimize an already staggering workload. This list is not all inclusive.
While we have not added on to our facilities, we have made a number of renovations to them.
I would start by saying we have the best facilities in the conference and northeast Iowa.
We are routinely picked to host many events by the state because of how great our facilities are. We have upgraded our heating to the elementary/middle school. We continually upgrade our roof, plumbing, floors and gym areas. We also have a maintenance director who does a nice job of managing the constant flow of people in and out to maintain our facilities. He also makes quite a few repairs on his own.
Along those lines, our custodial department does a great job of maintaining the cleanliness of our facilities and ensuring our students and staff have a great place to learn and teach every day.
In both the Nutrition and Transportation Departments, by the end of the school year, we will have served over 230,000 meals and driven over 80,000 miles. In that time, many students have gotten two meals each day and we have had zero accidents with injuries. People often forget our cooks and our drivers. They do a great job of taking care of our students.
Our Technology Department does an amazing job of providing computers to our students. They ensure that they are maintained, updates provided, etc. Though serving over 600 students, all of them have access to a device and our secondary take them home for use, as well. This is in addition to meeting those same needs in our staff as well as managing a host of other devices. We also put in a new camera security system that has done an outstanding job of helping us monitor our building.
This summer, we will upgrade our wiring across the district. We continue to make use of grants and ESSER Funding to meet these one-time expenses.
At the elementary level, we have adopted new reading and math curriculum over the past couple of years. It will take several years of practice and work to become proficient with it. Our scores remain awesome. We are continually working to find ways to meet individual student learning and enrichment needs.
I might suggest that visitors ask to visit our Makerspace classroom. It is a place where students are encouraged to use their creativity to complete projects and other classroom work. It is a space that is very student-oriented and less teacher directed.
We have managed to fill most of our positions. We are also blessed with an extremely patient and caring faculty who have jumped in to help us complete the tasks of the two positions we were not able to fill: secondary guidance counselor and at-risk teacher/activities director.
If you know of anyone looking for a teaching, associate, bus driver, custodial or nutrition position, please recommend Starmont!! We have an extremely supportive staff and administrative team who will do everything possible to make staff welcome and accepted, as well as learn their new position.
Starmont boasts a 4-year graduation rate of 94%, 4% ahead of the state average. We boast a 5-year graduation rate of 98%. Our secondary staff also does a nice job of using after-school study tables as a way to help students recover credit and stay on track to graduate.
Both Starmont and West Central have partnered together to maximize Operational Sharing incentives. This allows each district to gain over $160,000 to use in their budget. They have done this through maximizing shared positions, including superintendent, human resources director, maintenance director and transportation director, to meet the needs of both districts. While none of the positions can keep up with double the workload, it has allowed both districts to keep up with the priority tasks and save on expenses.
Next year, Starmont and West Central will welcome a new shared superintendent, Rob Busch. I hope the community will be as supportive of him as they were of me.