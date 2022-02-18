Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Number of advisors: two, Advisor Rachael Stecklein and Assistant Advisor Derick Perkins

Number of members grades 7-12: 52

The 2021-2022 officer team is, President Lexi Krogmann, Vice-President- Louis Hamlett, Treasurer Henry Hayes, Secretary Abigail Krogmann, Reporter Maria Gruman and Sentinel Becca Falck.

Here are some of the 2021-22 highlights:

• Three approved Iowa Degrees — Louis Hamlett, Celia Powell and Addison Popham will all receive their Iowa Degrees at the State Convention in April.

• Participation at Buchanan, Fayette, Clayton, and Delaware County fairs as well as Iowa State Fair

• Test Plot partners with Viafield of Arlington, Federal Hybrids (Nick Benson) and Nutrien (Caleb Koch)

• Hosted a Career Fair for grades 6-12 with 30 area businesses present

• Hosted Thanksgiving and holiday service projects for the community

 
 
 

Tags

Trending Food Videos