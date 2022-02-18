Number of advisors: two, Advisor Rachael Stecklein and Assistant Advisor Derick Perkins
Number of members grades 7-12: 52
The 2021-2022 officer team is, President Lexi Krogmann, Vice-President- Louis Hamlett, Treasurer Henry Hayes, Secretary Abigail Krogmann, Reporter Maria Gruman and Sentinel Becca Falck.
Here are some of the 2021-22 highlights:
• Three approved Iowa Degrees — Louis Hamlett, Celia Powell and Addison Popham will all receive their Iowa Degrees at the State Convention in April.
• Participation at Buchanan, Fayette, Clayton, and Delaware County fairs as well as Iowa State Fair
• Test Plot partners with Viafield of Arlington, Federal Hybrids (Nick Benson) and Nutrien (Caleb Koch)
• Hosted a Career Fair for grades 6-12 with 30 area businesses present
• Hosted Thanksgiving and holiday service projects for the community