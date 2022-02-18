ARLINGTON — The Starmont FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week, Feb. 21-25.
The following members are participating in Subdistricts on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at MFL Mar Mac: Lexi Krogmann in Job Interview, Abigail Krogmann in Public Speaking and Alyssa Kleinlein in Ag Sales.
National FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.
The FFA Week committee is led by Maria Gruman and Rebecca Falck. They’ve planned the following schedule of events:
Monday — Pajama Day, elementary coloring contest begins
Tuesday — FFA apparel or blue and gold, Subdistricts at MFL Mar Mac
Wednesday — Farmer Day
Thursday — American Day, Ag Olympics at 6 p.m.
Friday — Hat Day, elementary coloring contest ends