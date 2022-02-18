Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Starmont FFA members sit with their advisors and officer team. Pictured from left in the front row are: Advisor Mrs. Rachael Stecklein, and officers, Sentinel Becca Falck, Treasurer Henry Hayes, Vice-President Louis Hamlett, President Lexi Krogrmann, Secretary Abigail Krogmann and Assistant Advisor Derick Perkins.

 COURTESY STARMONT FFA

ARLINGTON — The Starmont FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week, Feb. 21-25.

The following members are participating in Subdistricts on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at MFL Mar Mac: Lexi Krogmann in Job Interview, Abigail Krogmann in Public Speaking and Alyssa Kleinlein in Ag Sales.

National FFA Week gives FFA members an opportunity to conduct a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education.

The FFA Week committee is led by Maria Gruman and Rebecca Falck. They’ve planned the following schedule of events:

Monday — Pajama Day, elementary coloring contest begins

Tuesday — FFA apparel or blue and gold, Subdistricts at MFL Mar Mac

Wednesday — Farmer Day

Thursday — American Day, Ag Olympics at 6 p.m.

Friday — Hat Day, elementary coloring contest ends

 
 
 

