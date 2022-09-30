ARLINGTON — Hoist the jolly roger. Starmont students and staff will be saying “aRRRRgh,” as 2022 Homecoming Week — scheduled Oct. 2-Oct. 7 — will feature a pirate theme.
Starmont Student Council led in planning the dress-up days and activities for homecoming week, the district says in a social media post.
Throughout homecoming week, the council is selling homecoming buttons and temporary tattoos. Elementary students will be bringing home order forms starting Sept. 29.
On Sunday, Oct. 2, homecoming kicks off with grades 9-12 decorating floats from 2-5 p.m. At 5 p.m., students will enjoy a supper of pizza. Dodgeball will start at 6 p.m. High school students will end the night with a movie in the café.
Monday, Oct. 3 is Color Day for the students and staff; 12th grade is silver/sparkly/blingy, 11th grade will be encouraged to wear white, 10th pink, ninth orange, middle school green, elementary purple and staff will wear blue.
Tuesday is Beach Day with middle and high school students also hosting “Bring anything but a backpack.”
Wednesday finds the staff and students continuing the pirate theme with an a”RRRRRR”gh day, dress like something that starts with the letter R.
On Thursday, staff and students are encouraged to dress as pirates.
A parade — weather permitting — is scheduled to start at 12:35 p.m. Thursday in the circle drive. The parade will showcase the marching band, the class floats and the homecoming court. The community is welcome to attend the parade.
On Friday, students, faculty and staff can show their school spirit by wearing black and gold.
The community is welcome at a pep assembly at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the spectator gym.
The homecoming king and queen will be announced Friday night at 6:20 p.m. Following the crowning, the school will be hosting senior night for the football team, spirit squad, cross country team and the band.
The student council will also be hosting the Veterans Day Program, on Friday, Nov. 11, the winter Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday Dec. 21, a pop tab collection for the Ronald McDonald House, and various hat days.