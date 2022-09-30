Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

220929_ol_news_starmont_hoco_student_council-img2

Starmont Student Council is pictured, from left, front row: Katie Long, Madelyn Otdoerfer, Addi Munger, Ian Otdoerfer, Lane German, Lexie Anderson, Anita Vaske and Olivia Henry; middle row: Sarah Fenton, Ciara Kuehl, Addison Popham, Keelie Curtis, Ellen Ottensen and Kaitlyn Heidt; back row: Nick Corbin, Keegan O’Brien, Alex Harkin, Jack Thole, Keaton Moeller, Kelly Barajas and Jase Tommasin.

 COURTESY OF STARMONT SCHOOLS | via Facebook

ARLINGTON — Hoist the jolly roger. Starmont students and staff will be saying “aRRRRgh,” as 2022 Homecoming Week — scheduled Oct. 2-Oct. 7 — will feature a pirate theme.

Starmont Student Council led in planning the dress-up days and activities for homecoming week, the district says in a social media post.

