ARLINGTON — The Starmont FFA Chapter is celebrating National FFA Week, officially set for Feb. 18-25.
The following members are participating in Subdistricts on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Elkader: Abigail Krogmann in Extemporaneous Speaking, Makayla Krogmann in Ag Sales, Alyssa Kleinlein in Ag Broadcasting, Maria Gruman in Public Speaking and Jase Tommasin, Avery Vaske, Jack Thole, Justin Thole, Rylynn Shepley, Natalie Hamlett and Kristen Haynes in Conduct of Meetings.
The chapter also has Kelsey Krogmann taking the Greenhand Test and Faith Wills, Ashlynn Chettinger, Bralie Chettinger and Ethan Bunting taking the Chapter Test.
FFA WEEK
ACTIVITIES
National FFA Week gives members an opportunity to conduct a variety of activities to help others learn about FFA and agricultural education.
The FFA Week committee is led by Sarah Fenton and Alyssa Kleinlein. They’ve planned the following schedule of events:
Monday — Reporter Day, “Stationed by the flag.” Wear red, white and blue. The Elementary coloring contest will start, ending Friday.
Tuesday — President Day, “Rising sun.” Wear blue and gold or official dress. Tuesday is also Subdistricts at Elkader.
Wednesday — Sentinel Day, “I strive to keep the meeting room comfortable.” Wear pajamas.
Thursday — Vice President and Secretary Day, “Stationed by the ear of corn or plow.” Dress as a farmer.
On Thursday, the chapter will also be packing 40,000 meals with Meals from the Heartland.
Friday — Advisor Day. Dress like a teacher.