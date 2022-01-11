ARLINGTON — A Fayette County Deputy was on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday involving a Starmont school bus and a passenger car on Highway 187 about a mile south of Arlington.
The accident occurred when the 2010 International school bus, operated by Janaan German, 68, of Lamont, was slowing down due to a vehicle that was broken down along the side of the road. A 1997 Chevrolet Malibu operated by a 16-year-old juvenile did not see the bus slowing down due to the sun and collided with the rear end of the school bus.
Deputies report there were minor injuries to persons in the car, and the vehicle is believed totaled. The school bus sustained about $5,000 worth of damage.
At the time of the collision, the bus was transporting more than 40 students to the school. They were transferred to a different bus and then taken to Starmont School where medical staff evaluated the students for any injuries.
As of noon Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said there have not been any injuries reported. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Fire Department and Arlington Ambulance. The accident remains under investigation.