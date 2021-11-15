ARLINTON — Studs Terkel, a cigar-chomping radio host in Chicago for 45 years, interviewed a lot of celebrities in his time, but is best known for relaying the stories of common Americans.
Terkel won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1985 book, “The Good War,” that shared ordinary people’s accounts of World War II. Another book, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do” inspired a Broadway show in 1978.
Now, Terkel’s people are coming to life on the Starmont High School stage. The drama crew will present “Working,” a musical on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20.
The adaptation of Terkel’s book by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, offered by Music Theatre International, aims to paint a vivid portrait of the working class that the world often takes for granted.
“Working” will showcase the talents of Starmont students Amerikah Heginger, Annie Cummer, Celia Powell, Jace Gruman, Jack Patrick, Keilah Miller, Laurianna Lengen, Leadah Price, Maggie Hansen, Maria Gruman, Marlie Hettinger, Megan Brase, Nathan Ottesen, Patience Breme, Paul Kinch, and Olivia White. It is being directed by Annette Rubin, Allison McIntyre and T.J. Hansel.
Performances will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 Tickets are available at the door for $5. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The show contains some mild language and allusions to adult content that may not be suitable for young audiences.
In a news release announcing the show, Hansel says that in “Working,” the characters describe their working lives and force us to look at the person behind the job. The main focus is the necessity of making a living, and among the themes running through the show are the need to find dignity in even the most seemingly tedious job, the reward of taking pride in one’s work, no matter how humble, and the legacies of parents either passing down professions from one generation to the next, or working to make better lives for their children.
Hansel adds: The musical relies on the actual interviews transcribed by Terkel. “The extraordinary dreams of ordinary people,” was how he described it in his 1974 book. The lyrics of the first song say it all: “I hear America singing.”
This musical features the real-life words of average working Americans, set to music by a diverse collection of story-telling songwriters. Through original songs by Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “In the Heights”), James Taylor, and others, Working lifts up the voices of teachers, waiters, truck drivers and the essential workers who often go unnoticed but whose work uplifts our lives day in and day out.