Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

221201_ol_news_starmont

Late last fall, members of the Starmont volleyball team donated thousands of dollars they had raised to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Those pictured include, in the back row, from left to right, Renae Kanellis (of RMC), Denise McCombs (RMC), Rebecca Gaul (RMC), Sarah Fenton, Megan Demmer (RMC), and Jody Kerns (RMC). In front, from left to right, were volleyball team members Ilyssa Schuhmacher, Ciara Kuehl, Abigail Krogmann, Madelyn Kirby, Alyssa Kleinlein.

 Photo courtesy Regional Medical Center

When members of Starmont’s volleyball team visited Regional Medical Center in Manchester late last fall, they took with them a wonderful gift, as, before they left the facility, they presented its Radiology Department with a check for just over $3,200.

This donation, the result of the team’s earlier fundraising efforts, was given to help support the Department’s Pink Support Bag fund, which provides RMC caregivers the ability to offer gifts and other items to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients who may be in need.

Trending Food Videos