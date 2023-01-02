When members of Starmont’s volleyball team visited Regional Medical Center in Manchester late last fall, they took with them a wonderful gift, as, before they left the facility, they presented its Radiology Department with a check for just over $3,200.
This donation, the result of the team’s earlier fundraising efforts, was given to help support the Department’s Pink Support Bag fund, which provides RMC caregivers the ability to offer gifts and other items to newly diagnosed breast cancer patients who may be in need.