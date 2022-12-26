As Starmont and West Central schools begin the search for a new superintendent, they are seeking input from those in the community.
In a Facebook post last Friday, West Central announced the school boards at both locations had hired Grundmeyer Leader Services, an education-focused leadership recruiting firm, for the purposes of supporting their superintendent search.
At the same time, the schools also requested that local stakeholders complete a survey to aid in the hiring process.
“Your feedback regarding what ‘desired qualifications’ are most important for this position will ensure the new hire is a good fit for both the school district and communities,” the announcement explained, inviting people to “share narrative insights” and “rank personal and professional priorities for the new shared superintendent.”
The information gathered through the survey is expected to be passed on to the school boards to help identify “what priorities the district and community stakeholders are looking for in a new leader.”
The 10-question survey, which can be submitted anonymously, must be completed by Dec. 30.
A timeline for the new superintendent’s hiring, meanwhile, was also provided, which begins with the current stakeholder survey and the application period, extending from Dec. 22 to Jan. 22. On Feb. 1, both boards will convene to review applications, with formal interviews conducted on Feb. 7.
The selected candidate is scheduled to assume office in time for the 2023-2024 academic year.