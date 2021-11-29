Starmont winter concerts start Dec. 6
The Starmont Elementary Winter Concerts will be Monday, Dec. 6 in the Spectator Gym. Grades PreK-1 will perform at 5:30 p.m. with grades 2-5 following at 6:30 p.m.
Starmont High School Band and Vocal will present their winter concert on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the High School Cafeteria.
Starmont Middle School, grades 6-8, will give their winter concert on Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Spectator Gym.
Olde Tyme Christmas Dec. 3
Olde Tyme Christmas, downtown Oelwein with a craft fair in Community Plaza from 2-8 p.m., downtown events starting at 4 p.m. with carolers, wagon/pony cart rides, food, music. Santa at OCAD office and the Grinch crowning will be held at 7 p.m. A lighted parade starts at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks.
Aurora Legon breakfast Dec. 5
The Aurora Legion and Auxiliary breakfast will be from 8 a.m. to noon. Unlimited pancakes; also, biscuits & gravy, sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, with beverages, are on the menu, adults $10, 5-8 year-olds $5, preschool free breakfast. Eat-in or carry-out available.
Santa to attend Christmas in
Maynard on Dec. 12
Santa Claus will make an appearance at Christmas in Maynard on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Maynard Community Hall. The event sponsored by the Maynard Community Club will include a soup luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Santa’s visit and cookie decorating from 1-2 p.m., a holiday movie at 2 p.m. (bring blankets and pillows) and judging of Girl Scout Gingerbread houses throughout the day.