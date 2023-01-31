Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Starmont’s Abigail Krogmann (far right) was named the 2023 Beef Princess by the Delaware County Cattlemen.

 Photo courtesy the Delaware County Cattlemen/Facebook

Abigail Krogmann, a junior at Starmont High School, has been selected by the Delaware County Cattlemen as the county’s 2023 Beef Princess.

The announcement was made last Saturday night as part of the Cattlemen’s annual beef banquet.

