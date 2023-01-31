Abigail Krogmann, a junior at Starmont High School, has been selected by the Delaware County Cattlemen as the county’s 2023 Beef Princess.
Abigail Krogmann, a junior at Starmont High School, has been selected by the Delaware County Cattlemen as the county’s 2023 Beef Princess.
The announcement was made last Saturday night as part of the Cattlemen’s annual beef banquet.
The daughter of Martin and Bonnie Krogmann, Abigail is currently active in her FFA chapter, while she is also involved in 4-H, County Council, volleyball and National Honor Society at Starmont, according to a KMCH report.
“Thank you to everyone who came out Saturday night to join us,” read a social media post appearing Monday on the Delaware County Cattlemen’s Facebook page. “We had an amazing turn out with the drive-thru and sit down meal serving a total of about 900 people!”
