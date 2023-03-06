Nineteen Starmont students competed against schools from across the state on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Des Moines for a chance to represent Iowa at the International Career Development Competition (ICDC) in Orlando.
The Stars had an outstanding showing with seven students immediately qualifying for the international competition.
Sarah Fenton took home a total of four awards and qualified in Automotive Services.
Addilyn Munger earned three awards in Personal Finance and also qualified for ICDC.
The team of Keelie Curtis and Keegan O’Brien won three awards and qualified for ICDC in Buying and Merchandising.
Starmont’s School Based Enterprise team, made up of Anita Vaske, Addilyn Munger, Addison Popham and Jase Tommasin, also earned a trip to Orlando.
In addition, the following students earned Honorable Mention awards and placed in either a test or a role play:
Alex Harkin and Addison Popham: Entrepreneurship
Jase Tommasin: Retail Merchandising
Jack Thole: Principles of Hospitality Services
Keaton Moeller: Principles of Finance
Cayden Baumgartner: Principle of Marketing
Anita Vaske, Ciara Kuehl and Olivia Henry: Quick Serve Restaurant Management
“It was great to see so many students place and receive awards,” said DECA Advisor Troy Northrop. “We have some of the brightest and most talented business students here at Starmont, and I am excited for their opportunity to compete and attend International Competitions.”