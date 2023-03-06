230307_ol_news_stars

At the recent DECA competition in Des Moines, 19 Starmont students participated, with seven immediately qualifying to represent their state and school at DECA’s International Career Development Conference, to be held April 22-25 in Orlando, Florida.

 Photo courtesy SCSD/Facebook

Nineteen Starmont students competed against schools from across the state on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Des Moines for a chance to represent Iowa at the International Career Development Competition (ICDC) in Orlando.

The Stars had an outstanding showing with seven students immediately qualifying for the international competition.

Sarah Fenton took home a total of four awards and qualified in Automotive Services.

Addilyn Munger earned three awards in Personal Finance and also qualified for ICDC.

The team of Keelie Curtis and Keegan O’Brien won three awards and qualified for ICDC in Buying and Merchandising.

Starmont’s School Based Enterprise team, made up of Anita Vaske, Addilyn Munger, Addison Popham and Jase Tommasin, also earned a trip to Orlando.

In addition, the following students earned Honorable Mention awards and placed in either a test or a role play:

Trending Food Videos

Alex Harkin and Addison Popham: Entrepreneurship

Jase Tommasin: Retail Merchandising

Jack Thole: Principles of Hospitality Services

Keaton Moeller: Principles of Finance

Cayden Baumgartner: Principle of Marketing

Anita Vaske, Ciara Kuehl and Olivia Henry: Quick Serve Restaurant Management

“It was great to see so many students place and receive awards,” said DECA Advisor Troy Northrop. “We have some of the brightest and most talented business students here at Starmont, and I am excited for their opportunity to compete and attend International Competitions.”