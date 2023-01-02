Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In the wake of last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Iowa’s Republican lawmakers will wait for a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court before proposing possible changes to current abortion laws.

“I want the courts to give us the guidelines that we need to move forward because I think we’re going to get one chance to do this and do it the right way once we have that,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa. “I don’t plan on speculating on this one until we have some more concrete answers from the court.”

