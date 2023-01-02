In the wake of last summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, Iowa’s Republican lawmakers will wait for a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court before proposing possible changes to current abortion laws.
“I want the courts to give us the guidelines that we need to move forward because I think we’re going to get one chance to do this and do it the right way once we have that,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa. “I don’t plan on speculating on this one until we have some more concrete answers from the court.”
This sentiment was echoed by another of the state’s key Republican leaders.
“Really, there is no standard in state law from our supreme court on what would be allowed or not allowed,” said state Senate Republican leader Jack Whitver. “Until we get some guidance from the (Iowa) Supreme Court, it’s hard for us to take another step.”
Five of the current seven members of the court have been appointed by Governor Kim Reynolds; at present, meanwhile, abortions up to the twentieth week of a pregnancy are permitted by state law.
Since the reversal of the Roe decision, 13 states have enacted new laws that either completely ban abortions or strictly limit them.
Reflecting this trend, Gov. Reynolds earlier requested the state court reverse a prior ruling, which, if reversed, would pave the way for the implementation of the “heartbeat bill,” a ban on abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy, which Reynolds approved in 2018.
Looking across the aisle, however, Jennifer Konfrst, the state’s House Democratic leader, reaffirmed that her party will stand opposed to new restrictions on abortions.
“The governor and Republicans will stop at nothing to take away reproductive freedom and bodily autonomy from Iowans, so I can’t imagine a world in which abortion doesn’t come up this legislative session,” Konfrst told Radio Iowa.
In the ensuing battle, other House Democrats foresee Republican leaders putting forth more restrictive abortion limits than the six-week abortion ban. Recent comments made by the state’s Republican leadership, however, have not explicitly indicated that greater restrictions may be in the offing.
“We passed the heartbeat bill that had exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother back in 2018,” Whitver told Radio Iowa. “We’ve continued to build our majority since that point. I think that’s something Iowans support and I think that’s a good policy for the state of Iowa.”