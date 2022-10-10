For the past eight years, a state regulatory agency has violated a law requiring the routine inspection of Iowa’s hotels and motels.
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is required to inspect all hotels within its jurisdiction at least once every two years. Inspections are the sole process by which Iowa enforces regulations intended to protect hotel guests’ health, safety and rights as consumers.
In May, the Iowa Capital Dispatch asked the department why few hotel inspection reports were being posted to the agency’s website given the legal requirement for routine, biennial inspections at all hotels.
At the time, a department spokeswoman said the department “prioritizes inspections based on risk, and conducts opening inspections as well as complaint investigations at hotels and motels.”
The Capital Dispatch asked about the issue again in September, noting that regardless of how inspections were being prioritized, there were relatively few hotels in Iowa that appeared to have been inspected by DIA in the past seven years.
After several more inquiries, DIA Director Larry Johnson acknowledged last week that the department was not complying with the legal requirement for biennial inspections at each of Iowa’s hotels.
He confirmed that this had been the case for the past eight years, ever since routine inspections were halted in 2014 during the administration of Gov. Terry Branstad.
“You are correct,” Johnson told the Capital Dispatch in a written statement. “The administrative code was not updated eight years ago.”
Hotels and motels, DIA officials said, are still inspected prior to opening. After that, those within DIA’s jurisdiction are inspected only on a complaint basis.
Johnson said Iowa law requires DIA to conduct “ongoing and comprehensive” reviews of its rules, so he “checked with the administrative rules coordinator and this section of the administrative code was planned to be reviewed and updated in the coming month or so.”
Asked why the administrative rules weren’t changed at any time during the past eight years so they would conform to actual departmental practices, he said: “The change occurred eight years ago and neither the rules coordinator or me were here. The rules are scheduled to be reviewed and updated shortly.”
Johnson has served as the head of DIA for three-and-a-half years, since his appointment by Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 1, 2019.
Lobbyists fight “government intrusion” and regulation
According to the Iowa Hotel & Lodging Association, there are 714 hotel, motels and lodges with more than 51,000 guest rooms in Iowa. The association lobbies state lawmakers and says on its website that it has a “robust advocacy agenda” aimed in part at “reducing the regulatory burden on hotels” and guarding against “government intrusion on hotel operations.”
The organization encourages its members to report in writing any “personal relationships” they may have with Iowa’s elected officials so those connections can be used in the industry’s lobbying efforts.
Jessica Dunker of the Iowa Hotel and Lodging Association says the organization and its members appreciate DIA’s approach to regulation and oversight, which is different, she said, from agencies in other states.
“What I like, and what the industry likes, about the Department of Inspections and Appeals in Iowa is that it’s not a ‘gotcha’ agency,” Dunker said. “To be honest, that is something that as an industry we have appreciated.”
Dunker said she’s “not aware of any specific health issues related to the hotel industry” in Iowa. With regard to bed bugs, she said, “Bed bugs, yeah, it’s a terrible inconvenience and you’re very unhappy,” but, she added, that’s more of a cleanliness issue than a health issue.
According to DIA, there are 572 hotels with an active license in the agency’s jurisdiction. In the last two years, only 166 of them have been inspected.
The Capital Dispatch asked DIA how long some hotels in Iowa have gone without an inspection. The department did not respond. But its online database of inspection reports, which goes back to 2016, suggests many have not been inspected for at least seven years.
For years, DIA has contracted with a dozen or so cities and counties to perform their own inspections on behalf of the state agency. And although those contracts call for local inspectors to comply with the law, they also provide an escape clause with regard to the legally mandated routine hotel inspections. The contracts say DIA will not consider that requirement when evaluating the local inspectors’ performance under the contract.
Some local jurisdictions, such as the city of Dubuque, have taken advantage of that and, like DIA, they haven’t performed routine hotel inspections since 2016 or 2017. Others, such as Scott County, still try to do the inspections, although the pandemic has created a backlog of overdue site visits.
Despite several requests, DIA declined to make anyone on staff available for an interview about the agency’s inspection process.
Johnson, the department director, and a DIA spokeswoman indicated the agency would respond to questions in writing, but then declined to answer some of the questions put forward by the Capital Dispatch.
