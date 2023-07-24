In the latest round of the state’s battle to permanently institute tougher abortion restrictions, Gov. Kim Reynolds has appealed an injunction which keeps the most recently passed fetal heartbeat law from going into effect.
The injunction was issued on July 17 by Polk County District Judge Joseph Seidlin following a challenge to the new law by Planned Parenthood North Central States, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the ACLU of Iowa. Reynolds signed the measure into law on July 14.
“Judge Seidlin stated this week that the Iowa Supreme Court left off last month with an ‘invitation to litigate’ further the standard of review on abortion regulations,” Reynolds said in a statement Friday, in announcing her filing of an appeal of the injunction with the state’s Supreme Court. “Invitation or not, I will never stop fighting to protect our unborn children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators.”
The recent flurry of legal activity was rekindled on July 11, when a special session of the Iowa legislature approved a bill banning nearly all abortions once cardiac activity is identified, which typically occurs around a pregnancy’s sixth week. The bill, which includes exceptions in cases of certain medical conditions, rape and incest, was nearly identical to a 2018 bill signed by Reynolds. The enforcement of that 2018 measure, however, was also halted by court injunction.
With her signature, Reynolds enshrined the most recent bill into law on July 14, though, simultaneously that afternoon, Planned Parenthood and the other organizations challenging it argued their case before Seidlin. In so doing, they successfully persuaded him the new law was unconstitutional because of the “undue burden” it places on prospective mothers in the name of protecting the unborn.
The state, on the other hand, “is arguing Iowa’s Constitution doesn’t guarantee a right to abortion and that decisions about the new law’s legality should be based not on whether it places an ‘undue burden’ on those seeking abortions but on whether the state has a ‘reasonable basis’ – such as protecting the lives of the unborn – for enacting such a law,” the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.
In his decision, Seidlin noted that, in its recent finding on Reynolds’ request involving the 2018 law, the state’s Supreme Court’s specifically established that the undue burden test remains the standard in such cases. This interpretation prompted Seidlin, in issuing the July 17 injunction, to note, “This court is not at liberty to overturn precedent of our Supreme Court … This court does not get to declare that our Supreme Court got it wrong and then impose a different standard. Such would be an alarming exercise of judicial activism.”
As a result of the pertinence and application of the undue burden test in the current case, therefore, “it is readily apparent that the petitioners are likely to succeed on their claim” that the new law violates the state’s Constitution, Seidlin concluded.
As a result of Seidlin’s finding and Reynolds’ appeal, the issue once again returns to the Iowa Supreme Court for further consideration.