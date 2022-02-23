FAIRBANK — A childcare facility expansion in Fairbank is among those projects selected to receive state grant funding aimed at increasing workforce participation. Now, the Little Island Child Care Center must raise $120,678 by May to meet a matching funds requirement.
The 40-by-44-foot extension will increase the center’s capacity by 30 slots. The center is now licensed to serve 54 children on-site at 101 Fourth St. N., Fairbank. Woods Construction of Fairbank is contracted for the project.
Last month, the center was awarded $350,384 for the indoor work and $120,678 for the outside portion — $471,062 total, said center director Janece Silva.
There is a one-to-one match for the outside of the building.
“We’re still fundraising to get the shell of the building up,” Silva said. Grant recipients have until the end of May to have the local match on the $120,678 spent in order for the state to give them the match.
“Which I don’t think is going to be hard,” Silva said.
The $350,384 left for the inside can go toward electrical work, flooring, appliances and furnishings.
The donation thermometer outside the center still reads $150,000 raised out of $400,000, which the center met in December in order to apply for the grant.
She said the center is still working with architect, Martin Gardner Architecture, and the fire marshal to determine the final cost.
Silva said the center has already contracted with Woods Construction on the project.
“They gave us the original estimate,” she said.
Little Island received a $50,000 check from the city of Fairbank. The City Council portioned it from public utility funds to aid economic development — allowed by Iowa Code Chapter 15A — when it met Nov. 22. A novelty check was presented at a December Christmas event at the Fairbank American Legion.
FUNDRAISERS
A couple of fundraisers are coming up for the building shell matching funds.
Next week, vendor fundraisers will begin at the school through Scratch Cupcakes and Pampered Chef.
Then on Saturday, March 19, Little Island will hold a Vintage Prom at the Fairbank American Legion on Main Street. Break out your former formalwear and $10 per ticket and come enjoy music and beverages in support of the cause.
THE PROJECT
Little Island Child Care Center proposes to expand its current facility with a 40-by-44-foot extension to increase capacity by 30 childcare slots including 12 infant spaces.
The addition includes three more care and playrooms, two bathrooms, an expanded kitchen with industrial quality appliances, additional storage space and a work room located near the infant area to improve efficiency and safety.
The expansion, with an increase of six additional childcare providers, will create more opportunities for parents with young children in need of childcare to be employed in local and regional businesses, according to the project description.
THE GRANTS
Iowa leads the nation in the percentage of households where both parents work outside the home, according to a state news release. However, 23% of Iowans — 35% of rural-dwellers — live in areas lacking an adequate supply of child care.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Federation estimates that this child care shortage costs the state’s economy nearly $1 billion annually in lost tax revenue, worker absence and employee turnover.
Gov. Kim Reynolds tentatively awarded $36.6 million in child care grants to projects that will create nearly 5,200 new child care slots across Iowa.
The money will fund 108 projects in 72 Iowa communities.
The Childcare Challenge Grant was originally launched in November at $10 million.
Reynolds said in a news release she expanded the program to accommodate “the overwhelming number of quality applications.”
Working together, Iowa Workforce Development and the Iowa Department of Human Services will allocate $26.9 million in DHS federal funds, $3 million appropriated by the Iowa Legislature for the Child Care Challenge Fund, and $6.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the top-scoring applications.
It will be matched by another $9.7 million in private investment that has been generated through community-based partnerships to alleviate a local child care need.
“Projects funded through this program will help alleviate the burden of finding child care for families and give more Iowans the opportunity to return to the workforce while creating a lasting impact on children, parents, and communities all throughout the state,” Reynolds said.
“Having quality child care significantly increases the number of Iowans who can work, and the investment today will pay huge dividends in our future,” said Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development.
NEARBY AWARDEES
• The Right Place Child Care, LLC in Jesup will create 76 new child care slots with assistance from a total award of $250,000. The goal of the group is to create a center that provides services for children ages 0-3 and partners with the existing child care within the Jesup Community Schools, also partnering with the city of Jesup.
• Discoveries Learning Center in Denver says it will create 252 new child care slots with a total award of $870,000. The goal of this project would be to rehabilitate the existing building to serve the needs of students ages 6 weeks to preschool.
A bond issue voters passed for the Denver Community Schools will allow the district to build a new secondary school — grades 6-12 — owing to increased enrollment in the TK-12 building. This will leave behind an infrastructure that Discoveries Learning Center will use to serve students ages 6 weeks to 4-year-old preschool.
The childcare center is currently using a separate building with eight classrooms, once a K-2 building. Partnering with Denver Schools will double its capacity.