The estates of two women who drowned last year on the Turkey River are suing the state of Iowa and city of Clermont. They claim the governments promoted recreational use of the river but failed to address the extreme danger posed by a low-head dam or even provide adequate warnings.
Sharon Kahn, 64, and her daughter, Vicki K. Hodges, 44, were tubing on the Turkey River in the afternoon of June 8, 2020, when they went over the low head dam at Clermont and drowned. It was their first time on the river and they did not know about the dam, the lawsuit says.
The estates of Kahn and Hodges filed suit in Fayette County District Court on Jan. 6.
Low head dams are dangerous because water flowing over the dam traps anything that floats into a repeating cycle of pulling it to the bottom, back to the surface and down again. The state established a Low-Head Dam Public Hazard Program in 2008 to warn the public about the dangers and to modify or replace dams throughout the state. Clermont had even secured a grant from the state’s program to remove or modify the dam prior to the drownings, the lawsuit says.
Kahn and Hodges entered the Turkey River Water Trail at an access point more than seven miles upstream of the Clermont dam, and they intended to float to another access point south of Clermont, the lawsuit says.
The access point where they put in had a sign announcing it was Access Point no. 71. It also included the Turkey River Water Trail name and logo. There were no signs or informational kiosks with warnings about the dam downriver, the lawsuit says.
They lawsuit also says five warning signs had been placed the upstream from the dam, but was unclear whether they were placed by the state, city or both. Regardless they were not properly positioned or maintained — they were overgrown with weeds, brush or trees — and four were not readily visible to river users.
The portage on the city property was also in disrepair and concealed by overgrown weeds, brush and or trees, the lawsuit says.
It adds that neither the city nor the state chose to replace any alternative hazard warning systems such as buoys or overhanding cables, despite the recognized danger.
The lawsuit claims the governments were negligent and are liable and seeks a trial by jury.