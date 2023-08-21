FAIRBANK — Let’s say an Iowan does their tax return or has a winning state lottery ticket. Fairbank City Council acknowledged a change in the state agency that’s authorized to have first option on that money to pay the person’s outstanding debt to the state or, in this case, the city of Fairbank, when it met on Monday, Aug. 14.
The council also heard about water system-related delays in an update on Main Street/Iowa Hwy. 281 construction, from public works staff. Local police updated the council on recent activity, as well.
As for debt collection, the council had approved participation in the previous Offset Program in a resolution passed April 26, 2021, when the Iowa Department of Administrative Services conducted it. Its full name was State Accounting Enterprise of the IDAS (SAEIDAS).
The Department of Revenue now will be the garnishing agency of sorts in what was renamed the Setoff Program, with a new IDR Setoff Program also termed “State Offset Program” elsewhere in the resolution approved Aug. 14.
City staff compiled data on all the “bad debt utilities” that utility customers had incurred and submitted it into the IDAS program. From what was submitted, the city has been able to get $7,953 back from “bad debt utilities” owed to it, City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the council. “We still have $33,815 sitting in it (unpaid).”
“It was all allowed before, as well. Somebody won some money and we took it all, and they were very upset about it,” Fuller said. “It is money owed that they never intended to pay,” Fuller added to the Daily Register.
“Tax returns and winnings fall into that,” Fuller told the council.
“We just have to submit it and prove that we sent bills time and time again,” Fuller said. “We have proof of that because our bills get sent to them for six months, there’s six months of nonpayment, they get a letter, they get a chance to arrange something before it goes into place.”
There will be a technology change, and city staff has prepared by moving the old data into another file.
The motion approving the resolution for a memo of understanding between the IDR and the city regarding the state setoff program, as noted on the agenda, passed on a 4-0 vote. Councilman Matt Coffin was absent.
• The council also approved 4-0 paying 2023 summer recreation director Mike Gruetzmacher a stipend, $1,500, which in previous years had been split with another person who had shared the work.
POLICE REPORT
Police Chief Dakota Drish reported sitting in, along with other law enforcement in the county, on the hiring of a new liaison officer in Buchanan County, who will be an employee of Foundation 2 and will “bridge that gap between law enforcement and folks with substance abuse, alcoholism, mental health issues, to … try to help get them the resources they need and hopefully not tie up law enforcement resources and our jail.”
The department continues to focus monitoring efforts on traveled areas like the construction detour, stop sign violations, speeding, potential jake braking or loud exhaust.
Since July 24, the department has issued eight citations and charges, consisting of one speed violation, one operating without registration, one failure to obey a traffic control device, two driving while license suspended, one second-offense operating while intoxicated – drugged, one possession of controlled third-or-subsequent offense – marijuana, and one driving while license barred.
In the same timeframe, 17 warnings were issued, 11 of which were written warnings for failure to obey stop signs at Second Street and Grove Street, one was for a registration violation, four for speeding violations and one for operation without a registration card or plate.
MAIN STREET UPDATE
Public Works water and wastewater operator Brian Delagardelle updated the council that city limit signs were installed. He moved on to detail some delays on the water piping that are affecting the larger Main Street/Iowa Hwy. 281 reconstruction project.
“We’ve got somewhat of a problem right now, nothing the city’s involved in,” Delagardelle said.
Testing had been unsuccessful for the week prior to the meeting on the new 10-inch water main in the street bed on Main and Fourth streets, owing to failure to get two consecutive water tests at safe bacteria levels.
“On 3 Aug., they cut in a 10-inch T by the grocery store on Main and Fourth, there’s a diagonal (main) that goes out Fourth Street, that’s where they had to cut the T in for the new that they’ve laid up that far. That was on Thursday. On Friday they filled it,” Delagardelle said.
The pipe is supposed to sit for a period of time for the chlorine in it to work. Bacteria levels would pass the first test but fail the second test, required to be over 24 hours later, at which point workers would rechlorinate, then retest.
“That’s put them a good week behind already just to get a good water sample,” Delagardelle said.
“They can’t turn (the water) on until it passes a bacteria test. Once they can turn that on, then they can take it off the old and hook it on to the new. Hopefully, we can continue on with the water main project going south on Fourth Street. They want to get into that intersection is what they’re trying to get accomplished so they can start the paving,” Delagardelle said.
In the meantime, “They were working on taking sidewalks out. They going to leave sidewalks until all the pavement was done, but they needed something to do.
Fencing between Don’s Truck Sales and the bridge will be put back by a contractor, Delagardelle said to a question from Mayor Bill Cowell.
“We’ve been seeding the hydrant areas. Got a sidewalk formed on Davis and Washington,” Delagardelle said. They are seeding near Don’s, too, Delagardelle said.