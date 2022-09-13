The Herman and Spies families of Hawkeye were honored in the Open Western Horse Show judged Aug. 13 at the Iowa State Fair.
In Open Western, Emily Herman of Hawkeye was fifth in All Breed Trail for Riders All Ages and 12th in All Breed Western Horsemanship for Riders 18 and Under.
In All Breed Ranch Riding, seventh-place went to Joni Spies of Hawkeye and eighth to Nathan Herman, Hawkeye.
Herman’s Performance Horses
Husband and wife team Nathan and Stephanie Herman of Hawkeye, and their daughter Emily, attended their fourth Iowa State Fair last month.
Nathan trains horses as Herman’s Performance Horses, Stephanie Herman said, noting he specializes in the Western Pleasure style. He has been training the majestic equines since high school, which he started two and a half decades ago.
“He can train horses or give riding lessons as well,” Stephanie said.
Emily received her title to be nominated for the fair at an Iowa Associated Saddle Club competition in Jefferson, Iowa. The family also takes part in the Waterloo-based Black Hawk Creek Saddle Club, and are part of the North Iowa Saddle Clubs Association (NISCA). Nathan and Emily competed in Quarter Horse and Western Pleasure shows, taking two horses.
Diamond S Farms
Mark and Joni Spies of Hawkeye have Diamond S Farms, showing quarter horses through the American Quarter Horse Association, and miniature horses.
Diamond S Farms offers equine therapy with miniature horses.
They will be at the upcoming Lima Leaf Day on Sunday, Oct. 2.
“We will be giving horse rides for a small donation to the church,” Spies said.
Diamond S will have miniature horses at Hawkeye on Saturday, Oct. 1 for Hawkeye Harvest and will offer Paint-a-Pony. They also will be doing this in West Union for the West Union Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 8.
They take their horses to parades and to visit nursing homes, schools, trunk-or-treats and RAGBRAI which came through Hawkeye this year.
They are involved in running the Fayette County Fair Open Horse in West Union on the last day of the fair, a Saturday.
“This is a fun laid back show that everyone is welcome to participate in and we keep the cost low so (it) is beginner friendly,” Spies said.
Joni Spies and her daughter, Heather Tolle have shown at the State Fair for 20 years through 4-H, FFA, and the AQHA show.
“I am fortunate to have had horses all my life,” Spies said.
With Tolle grown and living in Des Moines, they continue to do the AQHA show.
“This is our fun time as my birthday is Aug. 14, and we have an agenda for the fair and always manage to find new favorite things to do at the fair besides show horses. When you are actively involved in your fair, it takes your experience to a higher level,” Spies said.
As of Sept. 12, they were preparing for their annual Iowa Quarter Horse Show in Des Moines the following week.
“This has become a huge event for quarter horses as it is a futurity show which has classes that pay out money,” Spies said. “This helps people promote their stallions and offspring and attracts horse people from all over the country.”
ISF Quarter Horse Show
More than one Hawkeye family took home honors in the 2022 Iowa State Fair Quarter Horse Show Aug. 13 and 14. More than 60 classes of competition were named.
This Quarter Horse Show was a double-judged show, in which each of two parties judges independently, yielding two full sets of American Quarter Horse Association points being awarded.
Joni Spies, Hawkeye, had the first-place AQHA Amateur Gelding 3-Year-Old, and first place Amateur Gelding Yearling, unanimously from judges A and B.
Judge B named Spies’ horse the AQHA Amateur Reserve Grand Champion Gelding.
Spies also had the unanimous first-place AQHA Gelding 3-Year-Old and unanimous AQHA Gelding — Yearling selections.
For AQHA Amateur Ranch Riding, Nathan Herman, Hawkeye, shared quarter horse honors as the unanimous third-place selection from judges A and B.
Spies placed sixth in this category from judge A and eighth from judge B.
In AQHA Open Ranch Riding, Herman placed sixth from judge B and eighth from Judge A. In AQHA Trail, he was a unanimous fourth-place from both judges.