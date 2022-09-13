Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Herman and Spies families of Hawkeye were honored in the Open Western Horse Show judged Aug. 13 at the Iowa State Fair.

In Open Western, Emily Herman of Hawkeye was fifth in All Breed Trail for Riders All Ages and 12th in All Breed Western Horsemanship for Riders 18 and Under.

